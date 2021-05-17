FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New life for Fox Cities performance venues

APLETON, Wis. (WFRV) With COVDI-19 restrictions loosening, Broadway has announced that its reopening this fall, but how will this will affect local venues?

Local venues are gearing up to fill empty brought on by the pandemic, now that Broadway has announced its reopening in September.

The Grand Oshkosh remained opened and struggled during the pandemic so Joe Ferlo, the director of the Grand Oshkosh, hopes for a new life with the reopening of Broadway. “The pandemic happened and we probably lost 70% of our income and 80 to 90 percent of our shows.”

The PAC is one of our areas largest performance venues and officials expect, when their doors open, big bucks will roll in.

Maria Van Laanen, President of the Fox Cities PAC says, “Our economic impact can be anywhere from $13 to more than $20 million dollars of economic activity generated annually for our community.”

It seems this season, guests will be the star of the show.

Ferlo says, “It’s been brutal and we miss our audiences. I’m happy to say that we’re still here and that we’re looking forward to reopening.”

