New location proposed for Brown Co. Library’s Denmark branch

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library and Village of Denmark are proposing an idea that would have them share a currently vacant building in downtown Denmark.

According to officials, the Brown County Library is working with the Village of Denmark to share the vacant BMO Harris Bank building. The building is located at 100 Wisconsin Avenue and is around 4,800 square feet.

The building was reportedly bought by the village and will need some renovation before it can be fully occupied.

Both the Brown County Library and the Village of Denmark will complete a memorandum of understanding to ‘ensure the success’ of the shared space. In 1999 the library moved into the Denmark High School in a combined public/school library space.

Due to changes in the school district’s safety plans and protocols, the library decided to look at other locations to provided public library services to the residents of Denmark.

The Denmark branch relocation and renovation is part of Phase 2 of the Brown County Library’s capital improvement plan.

Phase 1 started back in Dec. when they bought a new building for the East Branch in Green Bay. The plan is to update five of the system’s nine library locations was kickstarted by a $20 million investment from Brown County.