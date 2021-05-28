New London artists create Veterans Memorial mural

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wolf River Art League and community members have partnered to create a special mural that will be dedicated to fallen soldiers.

The mural began as a vision by Sandy Massonet, who is a resident of New London. The idea was passed along to the Art League and they have been working for over a month to paint the mural.

The mural covers the side of a two story building along the Wolf River, it is next to Taft Park.

The mural is just one of several pieces of art that have been created over the last year and a half to help beautify the New London community.

The Veterans Memorial mural will debut on Memorial Day during New London’s annual ceremony. The community is planning a large event that includes a band and special guest speakers at Taft Park.

The artists are hoping this mural can be a sense of pride for New London residents as well as families of fallen soldiers.