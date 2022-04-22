FRIDAY 4/22/2022 4:46 p.m.

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple local fire agencies responded to a duplex fire in New London on Friday afternoon.

A fire broke out in a New London duplex located in the 1100 block of Robin Street.

Neighbors of the home told Local 5 that before the fire was extinguished, they could see flames coming from the roof as well as heavy smoke coming from the duplex.

New London Fire Department said everyone in the home was able to safely evacuate.

Authorities have determined that the fire started in the garage of the home but the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

