New London Duplex unlivable after cigarette butt causes fire

New London, Wis. (WFRV) -- The New London Fire Department responded to a duplex fire at 200 W. Beacon Avenue this morning at 8:47 AM.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames were burning up on the outside wall of the duplex and had extended into the attic and walls inside of the house.

Occupants of both units had been alerted of the fire by a male driving past on a motorcycle.

A woman in Unit B fled the building with her 4-year-old daughter and a dog.

Firefighters were able to rescue a pet rabbit from a second story room in the same unit.

Multiple other departments helped bring the fire under control.

The tenants to one of the units of the duplex stated that they normally smoke cigarettes outside and place the butts into a small plastic flower pot located on a wood deck where the fire burned the wall.

Officials are suspecting that this may have been what started the fire.

The duplex sustained considerable fire, water, and smoke damage and in unlivable.

There were no reported injuries.