New London excavation company fined by OSHA

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) — A New London excavation company has been cited for exposing employees to trenching hazards.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says they have fined Wood Sewer & Excavation Inc. for willfully exposing employees to excavation hazards at a construction site in Fox Point.

Officials say the company faces $65,921.

Inspectors reportedly cited the company for failing to protect employees working inside an 8-feet-deep trench and provide a safe means of exit from the excavation area.

OSHA recently updated the National Emphasis Program on preventing injuries related to trenching and excavation collapses and developed a series of compliance assistance resources to help keep workers safe from these hazards.

Wood Sewer & Excavation Inc. now has 15 business days from the receipt of citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.