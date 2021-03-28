New London FFA Toy & Craft Show returns for 24th year

NEW LONDON, Wis.(WFRV)- The 24th annual FFA Toy and Craft Show returned to New London Sunday after being canceled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There were hundreds of toys and homemade crafts on display, with a crowd to match.

The toy and craft show is presented by the FFA Alumni Association and 100% of the proceeds raised will go directly to the New London Chapter. ” FFA is Future Farmers of America. It’s not just all Agriculture, they also learn speaking and leadership skills which in this day and age is important,” said Joe Wettstein, of the FFA Alumni Association. This year the New London FFA Chapter will celebrate 86-years of becoming a charter.

A number of local businesses were also in the house. “We’re selling fabric here and craft supplies and my husband also has a few toy tractors,” said Hillary Bark who is also a school teacher. Bark says that all last year she had to come up with ways to keep a supply of masks on hand. “During the pandemic, I needed masks for my job at school and I couldn’t find the AG related fabric I wanted so I made my own,” said Bark.

Various talents were also on display, like homemade tractors that Glen Janke makes that takes hours to complete. “I made the tractors that I have on display that took seventy parts and 27hrs to complete,” said Janke. He has been connected to the New London FFA for over twenty-years and always participates when he can.

Local 5’s Eric Richards also spoke with current student members of the New London Chapter, who say that it’s more than just learning about agriculture and farming. “I’ve been in the program for about two years now and had learned great leaderships skills,” said Eric Margirta. Margirta says that he will take his skills into the wielding, which he wants to make his career. Claire Duch is also a student member, who is getting a lot out of the program. “There is a lot of great leadership skills and a lot of opportunities you can do at FFA,” said Duch.