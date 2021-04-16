New London Fire Dept. responds to campground fire, multiple campers in flames

MUKWA, Wis. (WFRV) – The New London Fire Department and Waupaca Department of Natural Resources Wildland Fire Unit responded to a fire involving multiple campers.

According to a release, law enforcement was alerted to the fire around 12:30 p.m. at Huckleberry Acres Campground Friday. They were originally told the fire would be located at a backlot.

While they were en route, first responders say they learned the area had large amounts of heavy smoke and multiple campers were on fire.

After getting a closer look, officers say they found four campers, two sheds, and a pickup truck engulfed in flames. As firefighters charged hose lines with water, a propane tank somewhere in the flames blew up, causing a loud explosion. Firefighters say there were additional explosions caused by other 20-30 pound propane tanks blowing up.

Fire departments say at least two of the campers received heat damage and the cause is under investigation. The department notes that witnesses at the scene stated they observed one of the small sheds on fire first.

The Waupaca Department of Natural Resources says they also dealt with an unrelated vegetation fire at the same time at the south end of the campground which required two UTV brush fire vehicles that had arrived to fight the first fire.

Officers say the vegetation fire was a controlled burn that was not out of control but was ultimately extinguished.