New London man launches own election investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A New London man decided to take matters into his own hands as he launched his own review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Peter Bernegger has been reviewing ballots in municipalities across the state, including Verona and Westport.

He sued Door County Clerk Jill Lau in May for copies of election documents. A judge has yet to rule in the case.

An online editorial posted under Bernegger’s name in March questioned the reliability of Wisconsin elections, claiming that the contest was rigged because numerous people showed up at the polls and were told they had already voted when they had not.

Prosecutors have not found any evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin and a recount verified Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.