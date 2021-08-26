New London motorcyclist dies after failing to successfully take a turn near Townsend

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 63-year-old motorcyclist is dead after failing to successfully take a turn on Highway 32 resulting in him crashing on Thursday morning.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6;48 a.m., deputies responded to Highway 32 near N Surprise Lake Road in the Town of Townsend for reports of a motorcycle accident.

Upon further investigation into the incident, officials determined the motorcycle, driven by a 63-year-old New London man, was heading southbound on Highway 32 when it failed to drive around a corner and crashed.

Authorities confirmed that the driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries. While the incident remains under investigation, deputies say alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor at this time.