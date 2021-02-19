New London Museum announces reopening

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The New London Public Museum announced that it is reopening and last year’s exhibit V is for Victory has been extended.

The New London Public Museum (NLPM) says they are open by appointment and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are available all the way up to 30 minutes prior to closing.

The exhibit V is for Victory has been extended as the NLPM says last year’s interrupted schedule prevented many from seeing the exhibit.

According to the NLPM, V is for Victory focuses on the home front during WWII.

“Throughout the years, we’ve created a number of military exhibits at the museum. For this anniversary, we wanted to look at life on the home front. We used newspapers from 1941-1945 to guide the exhibit,” says, Christine Cross, museum director.

Admission is free and to schedule an appointment visit their website or call them at 920-982-8520.