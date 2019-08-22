New London PD: Driver falls asleep, strikes on-coming semi

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – New London Police say a motorist that fell asleep at the wheel crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a semi on US-45 Thursday morning.

Traffic between US 54 and Spurr Road was closed throughout the morning.

According to officers, the driver of a sedan fell asleep while heading northbound on US 45 near US 54.

The driver was the lone occupant of the car; officers arrested the driver for previous unrelated charges.

After getting hit by the oncoming car, the semi came to its final resting place off the highway in a field.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The New London Police Department continues to investigate this accident.