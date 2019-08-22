FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New London PD: Driver falls asleep, strikes on-coming semi

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – New London Police say a motorist that fell asleep at the wheel crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a semi on US-45 Thursday morning.

Traffic between US 54 and Spurr Road was closed throughout the morning.

According to officers, the driver of a sedan fell asleep while heading northbound on US 45 near US 54.

The driver was the lone occupant of the car; officers arrested the driver for previous unrelated charges.

After getting hit by the oncoming car, the semi came to its final resting place off the highway in a field.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The New London Police Department continues to investigate this accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories