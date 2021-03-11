FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New London Public Museum re-opens

The New London Public Museum is re-opening for the second time after having to close twice in one year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The museum has been closed since October. During the closure, the museum revamped some of its exhibits and added some new digital elements. Visitors can now check out different artifacts in the museum on the museum’s website or Facebook page.

Museum Director, Christine Cross says things have been slow since re-opening and is hoping things will pick back up in due time.

The museum is open from Monday-Friday from 10AM-5PM. They are also open on Saturdays from 10AM-1PM. You must schedule an appointment to visit and admission is free.

