New London waste management building, multiple garbage trucks destroyed in fire

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – A waste management shop located in New London, along with two garbage trucks were destroyed Thursday after a fire ignited in the building.

According to the New London Fire Department, at around 5 p.m., on Dec. 30, crews responded to reports of a fire at GFL Environmental, formally known as Graichen Sanitation, which is located at E8200 block Highway 54, in the Township of Mukwa.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they discovered an approximately 40-foot by 60-foot shop and two garbage trucks, that were located inside the building, completely engulfed in fire.

Officials say several local fire agencies responded to the scene and after three hours, the fire was extinguished. The building and two garbage trucks were reportedly destroyed in the fire.

Fortunately, the shop was unoccupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.