New London woman critically injured after car is struck by semi-truck

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old New London woman was airlifted to a local hospital after her vehicle was struck by a semi-truck on Friday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:50 a.m. deputies responded to County Highway S, west of Hollow Road, in the Town of Liberty, for a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies report having found an 85-year-old New London woman with critical injuries. Officials say they quickly airlifted the woman to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Her current condition remains unknown at this time.

During the investigation, authorities determined that the 85-year-old woman was driving her passenger car onto County Highway S from a private driveway when she entered the path of a semi-truck traveling eastbound on County Highway S. The semi-truck which was being driven by a 36-year-old man from Richland Center then struck the side of the passenger car.

Investigators confirmed that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this incident. Local 5 will follow this story and update it as it progresses.