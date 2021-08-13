FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New London woman critically injured after car is struck by semi-truck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old New London woman was airlifted to a local hospital after her vehicle was struck by a semi-truck on Friday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:50 a.m. deputies responded to County Highway S, west of Hollow Road, in the Town of Liberty, for a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies report having found an 85-year-old New London woman with critical injuries. Officials say they quickly airlifted the woman to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Her current condition remains unknown at this time.

During the investigation, authorities determined that the 85-year-old woman was driving her passenger car onto County Highway S from a private driveway when she entered the path of a semi-truck traveling eastbound on County Highway S. The semi-truck which was being driven by a 36-year-old man from Richland Center then struck the side of the passenger car.

Investigators confirmed that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this incident. Local 5 will follow this story and update it as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

TRAINING CAMP REPORT