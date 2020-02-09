New London woman dies after two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old New London woman was involved in a fatal car crash early Sunday morning.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department responded around 8 a.m. to the area of County Highway S. and Allcan Road in the Town of Liberty for a two-vehicle crash.

Officials report only two people were involved and were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities report the 32-year-old woman died after being taken to the hospital from injuries sustained from the crash.

Deputies reported the other driver involved was a 38-year-old woman from Appleton who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Outagamie Sheriff’s Department reports the crash is still under investigation and believe that weather and road conditions were a factor.