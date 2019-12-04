Live Now
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings: House Judiciary Committee takes over

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NEW Manufacturing Alliance presents 2020 survey results

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance presented their 2020 Manufacturing Vitality Survey results today at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh.

The group surveyed over 100 area companies and found that 98% expected their overall financial future to be “healthy”, while over 60% expect increased sales in 2020.

Over 30% of those companies surveyed planned to expand next year while the number one challenge facing employers continues to be finding the skilled workforce to fill current and future job openings.

For more information: http://newmfgalliance.org/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories