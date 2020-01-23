New medical tools designed to save lives during major emergency installed at Resch Center in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) New tools have been placed throughout the Resch Center in Brown County designed to save lives. These medical supplies are designed for easy use in the event of a traumatic event.

Last April law enforcement flooded the Resch Center for threat response training, simulating an event where injuries had occurred. And while critiquing the exercise emergency responders discovered this facility lacked vital medical supplies.

“One of the things that was identified was a lack of significant amounts of medically available treatment supplies, that could not only be used by our providers, but can be used by the general public,” said Dr. Steven Stroman of Baycare Clinc.

But no more, thanks to a grant from the Baycare Foundation these citizenAID public treatment cases are now in place in the Resch, filled with gloves, gauze and tourniquets – supplies designed to quickly stop bleeding.

“Whether a sharp wound, something traumatic from a crush or collapse or something like a gunshot wound,” said Dr. Stroman.

Stroman says studies of previous mass shootings revealed some injured bled to death because medical aid couldn’t be given in time. Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain says these kits are meant to be used by anyone, before paramedics arrive on scene.

“For the most part, it is easy, understandable and it is something they can apply very quickly to stop the bleeding,” said Delain.

“The first people there could have the biggest impact on what they do, as far as whether that person could live or die,” Stroman said.

Nine of these stations have been placed inside the Resch Center and in 2021 seven more will go inside the new Expo Center. They are necessary tools to deal with a worse case scenario.

“Hopefully these boxes are never opened. But if they are, this equipment will help people survive that incident,” said Brown County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mike Jansen.

The grant awarded to the sheriff’s office was in the amount of $10,000.