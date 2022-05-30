GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Memorial Day is meant for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in protecting the freedoms of the United States.

A brand new veterans memorial dedicated to honoring Brian Sengbusch was unveiled on Monday in Green Bay. Brian’s brother Bruce organized the creation in memory of Brian, who passed away in June of 2019.

The memorial is located next to SS Cyril & Methodius Faith Community Chapel on South County Road T in the City of Green Bay.

Brian P. Sengbusch

“When [Brian] passed, we wanted to do something to remember him so for two years we’ve been working on this memorial and it’s in memory of Brian but it’s for all veterans,” said Teri Sengbusch, Bruce’s wife.

Members from the Polish Legion were invited to be the honor guard while Pastor Andrew Zoerb from Our Saviors in Denmark performed the dedication.

Brian Sengbusch was a part of Delta Force before he retired in Springbrook, Wis. The seasoned veteran was commander of VFW Post 10568 in Springbrook alongside being President of Horse Spirits, a therapy service for veterans and children.

“He’d be upset. He’d say why are you doing this,” Bruce said while chuckling when asked how he thought Brian would’ve reacted to seeing a memorial dedicated to himself. “He was the type of leader that wanted to be in the background and he didn’t want things brought up. Nobody knew how decorated he was, even at the VFW until he passed away. You would never have believed that he was that decorated.”

Bruce is not lying, as Brian received several different medals including, but not limited to: