New Miss Wisconsin crowned

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Congratulations to Alyssa Marie Bohm, the newly crowned Miss Wisconsin 2019. She took the title yesterday at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium in Oshkosh Saturday. Bohm beat out 23 other finalists from across the state for the crown. She also earned $10,000 in scholarship money.

The former Miss Rock River Valley will go on to compete in the Miss America Pageant in 2020.

Bohm, 24, of Racine is a special education teacher and plans to continue pursuing her platform, "Enhancing opportunities for individuals with special needs."

"I'm actually on the board of directors for Special Olympics Wisconsin," Bohm said after her win. "I have told them about the initiative I want to spread across the state of Wisconsin, which is improving and enhancing the inclusive sports program that Special Olympics provides for schools, which is a way for us to provide an inclusive environment within our students."

Rounding out the top five contestants were Miss Onalaska, Madeline Jane Adickes; Miss Southern Lakes, Elise MacKenzie; Miss Wisconsin Rapids, Danielle Moon; and Miss Oshkosh, Katrina Nicole Maizer, who also won the overall evening gown award. Mazier competed last year as Miss Green Bay Area, and placed among the 2018 semi-finalists.

Miss Green Bay Area, Kaylee Vermeern of Appleton won the state pageant's non-finalist talent award for performing a lyrical dance to "Silence."

