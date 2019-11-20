New MU Law poll shows 40% favor impeachment, Dem. pres. candidate opinions, view of Gov. Evers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — A new round of poll results from the Marquette University Law School has been released.

According to MU Law, 801 interviews were conducted of registered voters in the state between Nov. 13-17. The margin of error for full sample was +/-4.1.

Support for impeachment, removing Pres. Trump decreasing

MU Law reports 40% of those surveyed think Pres. Trump should be impeached and removed from office, 53% do not think so, and 6% said they did not know.

There remain large partisan differences in views of impeachment. For example, 81% of Democrats favor impeachment and removal, 94% of Republicans oppose. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

Last month, 44% favored impeachment and removal, 51% did not.

Of registered voters polled, 42% say they believe Pres. Trump did something seriously wrong in his dealing with Ukraine, 9% said he did something wrong but not seriously, and 38% said he did nothing wrong.

In this poll, 81% of Democrats favor impeachment and removal, down from 88% in October. For Republicans, 94% oppose impeachment and removal, up from 92% last month.

MU Law shows that of those who say they are watching impeachment hearings closely are more likely to say Pres. Trump asked the Ukrainians for an investigation – 61% yes – than those not following at all closely – 34%.

2020 Election

In this round of polling, Pres. Trump is leading in head-to-head matches against Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg.

New @mulawpoll finds Trump currently leading in head-to-head matches with Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg among Wisconsin registered voters. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

Against Biden, Pres. Trump edges him among polled voters, 47% to 44%. In October, Biden led 50% to 44%.

Against Sanders, Pres. Trump is favored by 48%, Sanders by 45%. In October, Sanders lead at 48%, Pres. Trump at 46%.

Between Warren and Pres. Trump, Pres. Trump is favored by 48%, Warren by 43%. In October, Warren edged Pres. Trump, 47% to 46%.

Between Buttigieg and Pres. Trump, polled voters favored Pres. Trump favored by 47%, Buttigieg by 39%. Last month, polled voters favored Pres. Trump by 45%, Buttigieg by 43%.

For more details about the matchups, visit the MU Law Twitter page.

Democratic President Candidate

Those who identified themselves as Democratic, independents leaning Democratic, and independents with no leaning were polled about their preferences for presidential candidates for 2020.

Democratic presidential preference questions asked of Democrats, independents who lean Democratic, and independents with no leaning. Margin of error is +/-6.4 percentage points. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

Among those saying they will vote Democratic in the April primary, Biden is the first choice of candidates for 30% of registered voters, the second choice for 15%.

Sanders is the first choice for 17%, the second for 18%.

Warren is the first choice for 15%, the second choice of 19%.

Buttigieg is the first choice of 13%, and the second choice of 10%.

“Don’t know” was the first choice of 10%, the second choice of 10%.

Overall, 62% of those polled who say they will vote Democratic in the primary say they might change their minds about who they support while 37% say their minds are made up.

Biden was considered 67% favorable by Democratic voters polled, 20% unfavorable. Sanders was reported as 67% favorable, 24% unfavorable.

Pres. Trump Job Approval Rating, National Economy

Looking ahead to the next year, 35% say econ will improve, 24% think it will get worse, 37% say stay the same. In Oct., it was 25% improve, 30% get worse, 39% stay the same. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

Among all surveyed, registered voters, 47% say they approve of how Pres. Trump is doing his job – up from 46% in October – while 51% disapprove.

Fifty-five percent of those polled say they approve of Pres. Trump’s handling of the economy, up from 51% in October.

A total of 44% of participants say they approve of Pres. Trump’s handling of foreign policy, up 7% from October.

In this round of polling, 42% of Wisconsin voters say they believe the economy has improved since last year while 18% say it got worse and 37% say it stayed the same.

Wisconsin-specific Topics: CWD, Gov. Evers, Other Elected Officials

When asked about whether they believed chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a threat to the future of deer hunting, 65% of hunters and 62% of non-hunters agreed.

The state Senate rejection of Evers’ choice for secretary of state ag department: 22% say Senate did the right thing, 25% say it was wrong, 47% haven’t heard about it. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) November 20, 2019

Of those polled, 47% say they approve of how Gov. Tony Evers is doing his job while 42% disapprove. In October, 52% of those polled approved, 34% disapproved.

When asked about the job the Wisconsin legislature is doing, 48% say they approve and 39% disapprove. Last month, 52% approved while 34% disapproved.

US Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin were each viewed favorably by 39%. Only 29% view Johnson unfavorably while 43% view Baldwin unfavorably.

To view the full results of the poll, visit the MU Law website.