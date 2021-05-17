FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New mural at Fox Cities P.A.C. honors Hmong Heritage Month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Fox Cities Performing Arts Center welcomes a new mural in honor of Hmong Heritage Month.

If you are heading down College Avenue in Appleton and drive by the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, it may look a little different.

In honor of Hmong Heritage Month, a new mural celebrating Hmong culture was created and completed today by local artist Nou Vue. The mural was added to the College Avenue side of the P.A.C.

Vue created the mural with the importance of the artwork properly depicting Hmong culture and their history of storytelling.

Along with this mural, the Center is also a host site for Appleton Public Library’s Community Chords. A grant-funded event through WiLS ideas to Action fund, which celebrates Hmong American Day, which is May 14.

Officials from the P.A.C. say the mural will stay up for the rest of the month of May.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen

Appleton North soccer wins first state title

On the Diamond: Ashwaubenon stays unbeaten, Kimberly sweeps baseball and softball

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series