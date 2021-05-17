New mural at Fox Cities P.A.C. honors Hmong Heritage Month

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Fox Cities Performing Arts Center welcomes a new mural in honor of Hmong Heritage Month.

If you are heading down College Avenue in Appleton and drive by the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, it may look a little different.

In honor of Hmong Heritage Month, a new mural celebrating Hmong culture was created and completed today by local artist Nou Vue. The mural was added to the College Avenue side of the P.A.C.

Vue created the mural with the importance of the artwork properly depicting Hmong culture and their history of storytelling.

Along with this mural, the Center is also a host site for Appleton Public Library’s Community Chords. A grant-funded event through WiLS ideas to Action fund, which celebrates Hmong American Day, which is May 14.

Officials from the P.A.C. say the mural will stay up for the rest of the month of May.