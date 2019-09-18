New mural to be added in downtown Green Bay area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A new piece of art is being added onto the Art Garage building located at 1429 Main St. in downtown Green Bay.

The California artist, Egypt, was selected by the Art Garage Board and the Old Main Public Arts Committee to complete a mural on the building.

The project is being dedicated to celebrating the diversity within the Three Corners community.

Overall, Egypt says she hopes her artwork will convey a positive message to the community.

“It’s going to be a lot of colors and you know something that’s going to represent a positive message for the community, so this is basically for the community,” said Egypt. “Hopefully it will inspire a lot of people once they see it.”

Egypt says she hopes the mural will inspire other artists to bring their masterpieces to the downtown area.

The mural is expected to take a couple of days to complete.