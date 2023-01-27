NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out.

Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and art classrooms, and music suites starting to take shape.

Classroom in academic wing with temporary wall to split into two rooms.

Flexible learning areas in academic wing

Stairway in academic wing

Stairwell in academic wings

Exterior view of atrium area between the academic wings

Exterior view of academic wings

Boys bathroom in academic wings

View of Spirit Concourse looking out to the football stadium

Atrium area

View of entrance hallway from the main entrance doors

Main office entry

Administrative offices area

Backstage of the auditorium

Black box theater (will seat about 200 for small plays and other events).

Band room

Orchestra room

Choir room

Competition gymnasium

Four-court gymnasium

Science lab in academic wing

“The floor is in place in the four-court gymnasium, and flooring is ready to be installed in the competition gym next week,” added officials.

The new Neenah High School is expected to be complete and ready to open in the fall of 2023.