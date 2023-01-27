NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out.

Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and art classrooms, and music suites starting to take shape.

  • Classroom in academic wing with temporary wall to split into two rooms.
  • Flexible learning areas in academic wing
  • Stairway in academic wing
  • Stairwell in academic wings
  • Exterior view of atrium area between the academic wings
  • Exterior view of academic wings
  • Boys bathroom in academic wings
  • View of Spirit Concourse looking out to the football stadium
  • Atrium area
  • View of entrance hallway from the main entrance doors
  • Main office entry
  • Administrative offices area
  • Backstage of the auditorium
  • Black box theater (will seat about 200 for small plays and other events).
  • Band room
  • Orchestra room
  • Choir room
  • Competition gymnasium
  • Four-court gymnasium
  • Science lab in academic wing
“The floor is in place in the four-court gymnasium, and flooring is ready to be installed in the competition gym next week,” added officials.

The new Neenah High School is expected to be complete and ready to open in the fall of 2023.