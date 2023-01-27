NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out.
Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and art classrooms, and music suites starting to take shape.
“The floor is in place in the four-court gymnasium, and flooring is ready to be installed in the competition gym next week,” added officials.
The new Neenah High School is expected to be complete and ready to open in the fall of 2023.