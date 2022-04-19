NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah officially has a new mayor as Jane Lang was sworn into office during the City of Neenah’s Common Council meeting. Lang will take over Brian Borchardt’s spot after beating him in the Spring Elections.

The 5th generation resident announced her run for Neenah Mayor in December 2021. Local 5 sat down with Lang for Newsmaker Sunday before her win, where she talked about the future and growth of Neenah.

She previously served as an Alderman in the 3rd District for nearly eight years.

“I love this community and I’m bringing a lot of experience having served on city council and understanding our history but history what we’re making as a community every day,” said Lang.

After taking the oath, Lang was greeted with thunderous applause from those attending the meeting. She thanked a variety of people from her supporters to her opponents.

“Thank you for putting your trust in me. My door will always be open to all of you. Together, we will move Neenah forward to a bright, positive, and exciting future,” said Mayor Lang.