New Neville Public Museum exhibit showcases work of Green Bay’s Monster Maker

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A new, temporary, exhibit at the Neville Public Museum is bringing the work from a Green Bay native to life as Halloween inches closer.

“Green Bay’s Monster Maker: The Art of Dale Kuipers” is an exhibit of costumes and creatures made by Dale.

At an early age, Dale loved horror and art and soon created monsters and aliens in his parents’ basement.

“He just saw dinosaurs and dragons and superheroes and Frankenstein in just a different way. Where he would illustrate them, become comic book art but then he also did things that were three dimensional in nature where he would do stop-animation film before it was even super popular,” says Beth Lemke, Executive Director at the Neville Public Museum.

We're excited to have the art of Dale Kuipers on display now until November 10th! There's a lot of work that happens… Posted by Neville Public Museum on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Dale was also known for crafting spooky creations for haunted houses in the area and even worked in Hollywood for a short time. His most notable creatures were dinosaurs in Caveman and werewolves in The Howling.

“My understanding was that he was an amazing artist. Very whimsical, but also super creative,” Lemke adds, “He was able to work on certain films – Wolfman and some of the classic horror films. So it’s kind of cool that someone from Green Bay East High School gets a chance to do some fabulous things.”

There are 20 different pieces on display on the mezzanine level at the museum. The exhibit runs until November 10.