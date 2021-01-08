New North Summit to be hosted at Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field will play host to the New North Summit later this year.

Originally planned for Mar. 11, the New North Summit now will be held over four dates, starting with three virtual events and networking before ending with a Jun. 10 in-person gathering at Lambeau Field.

According to a release, it will follow the theme of ‘Playbook for Recovery – the Rules of the Game Have Changed,’ with regional business leaders describing their year’s activities relating to a football-themed “Offense,” “Defense” and “Special Teams.”

The dates and times for the three virtual events in 2021 are:

Thursday, March 11, from 8:30-10:00 a.m. – Virtual Pre-Game

Wednesday, April 14, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. – Business and Community Growth Training Camp

Wednesday, May 12, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. – Education and Talent Attraction Training Camp

The presentation on “Offense,” which describes a company that is expanding, will be provided by Kim Bassett, president and CEO of Bassett Mechanical.

Imran A. Andrabi, MD, president and CEO of ThedaCare, will give his perspective on “Defense,” representing an industry that has risen to the challenges of caring for COVID-19 patients.

Michelle Schuler of TechSpark Wisconsin at Microsoft and Joe Kirgues of gener8tor will focus on “Special Teams” as they discuss the gener8tor Upskilling initiative.

Online registration remains open at www.newnorthsummit.com. Early registration is available at the discounted rate of $75 until Friday, March 5. The entry fee will increase to $90 on an ensuing day and to $100 at the door on the day of the in-person event. Student tickets are priced at $15.