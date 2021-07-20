FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

New on View at Museum of Glass in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is welcoming a new exhibit, New on View features over 200 pieces of artwork from artists all over the world.

The exhibit is an accumulation of three years of collecting from various donors throughout Wisconsin. The museum’s Executive Director, Amy Moorefield says the exhibit is a thank you to the supporters of the museum.

The museum operates as a nonprofit and offers free admission to the public. They want to bring in the community and get them involved with glass art.

Visitors have the chance to be a part of their classes, which allows them to create their own glass art.

The New on View exhibit will be open until August 22nd. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 pm. They also offer classes on the weekends; for more information visit their website, bmmglass.com

