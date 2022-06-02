OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District has revealed the logo and mascot for their new Vel Phillips Middle School.

According to a release, the Vel Phillips Middle School’s official mascot will be the Phoenix with its colors being blue and gold.

Students, families, staff, and the Oshkosh community were invited to submit mascot ideas during a survey conducted in 2021. Officials say the top recommendations were pared down and a final survey was distributed to future students and staff.

After collecting 485 responses, the Phoenix was selected by an overwhelming 66% of the votes. After cementing the mascot to be a phoenix, leaders with the Oshkosh Area School District worked alongside Bray Architects to develop the branding package, including the mascot, colors, and new school logo.

Blue and gold were selected to honor the original colors of both Merrill and Webster Stanley Middle Schools. The two will join Vel Phillips Middle School in 2023-24.

“This is an exciting time for our school community,” said Principal Kristi Levy. “As we develop the identifying features of Vel Phillips Middle School we are focused on honoring our past, present, and future. The phoenix represents our ability to transform and truly be stronger together.”

Vel Phillips Middle School held a groundbreaking event on April 6 and is expected to be completed for the 2023-2024 school year with the current principal at both Merrill and Webster Stanley Middle Schools leading the way.

For more information about the Vel Phillips Middle School, you can visit the Oshkosh Area School District’s website here.