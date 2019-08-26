New overnight parking rules proposed in city of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay alderman wants to change the rules regarding overnight parking in the city. He is pushing a plan to remove a two hour overnight parking restriction that some say is outdated.

Up to five vehicles are driven in Leanne Cramer’s family and while three can be parked legally on her property, from time to time the other two are left out on the street in violation of the city’s overnight parking ban between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“It’s $27 for a ticket and we’ve received many – oh yes,” said Cramer. “There are other people in the exact same circumstance. I’m not the only person.”

And according to Alderman Mark Steuer – there definitely are.

“You have situations where there are children at home, people coming in from out of town. You have more opportunities for cars and a lot of these homes were not built to take on those extra vehicles,” Steuer said.

So he is proposing overnight parking on alternate sides of the street, based on odd or even days. But only if vehicle owners purchase a parking permit. It’s a process used in Milwaukee which generated over $4 million last year.

“You would have the vehicles all on one side and on the other day you’d have them on the other side,” said Steuer. “We’re trying to look at this creatively. Looking at the possibility of getting funds into the coffers and also to relieve a situation that I think has been brewing for a while.”

“I’ve always defended the no parking on street overnight,” said Chris Pirlot.

The city’s parking director says the ban is needed for efficient street sweeping and snow plowing, along with quality of life.

“You want to keep the curb appeal of a neighborhood looking nice. everyone wants that. They don’t want their neighborhood looking like a used car lot, if you will,” said Pirlot.

But Cramer says it’s a good plan and she’d be happy to pay for an overnight parking permit.

“What are you supposed to do with those vehicles? Suspend them up in the air,” she said.

Because it would be cheaper than having to pay parking tickets.

The proposal is currently being studied by the city and is expected to come before the City Council in the months ahead.