DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Nelson Family Pavilion could debut as soon as the end of 2022, as the performance venue is coming to Voyageur Park.

De Pere Mayor James Boyd revealed the project at the 2022 State of De Pere Luncheon, which was held at St. Norbert College. The facility will reportedly be built near the current restrooms at Voyageur Park.

It will include an interior space that can fit 250 people for private gatherings and garage doors that will open to a patio that overlooks a one-acre open space.

The patio can also be used as a stage for music festivals and concerts. It can reportedly hold crowds of upwards of 5,000 and more people.

Photo courtesy of De Pere

Photo courtesy of De Pere

Officials say that the pavilion will bring over 100,000 visitors to the area each year.

Construction is scheduled to start in late summer 2022 and could open as early as winter 2022. Fundraising for the project was started by a donation from the Dave and Rita Nelson Foundation.

Currently, the project has already raised more than half of its goal for the projected $1.5 million facility. Donations can be made online or by a physical check.

More information can be found on De Pere’s website.