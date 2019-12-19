New policy makes sure sidewalks are inspected in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A proposal to keep a better watch over the condition of Green Bay’s sidewalks was approved by City Council Tuesday. Kris Schuller spoke with the alderman whose been pushing the plan for three years.

Talk to Rick Flores and he’ll tell you the condition of the sidewalks in his neighborhood are less than ideal.

“Can’t take the kids rollerblading or anything, because during the summer they kept on falling, hurting themselves,” Flores said.

Which is exactly why Alderman Bill Galvin developed a proposal three years ago, to establish a city-wide sidewalk inspection plan, to proactively look for issues on over 300 miles of sidewalk instead of relying solely on a complaint-based system.

“I drive around my neighborhood and I see mothers in the streets with babies in strollers, they don’t belong there, it’s not safe,” Galvin said.

Tuesday at City Council, Galvin’s idea was given the green light. So starting next summer interns will head out to inspect targeted areas of city on a 15-year rotation. Property owners remain responsible for sidewalks on their property and the city for any damage to sidewalks caused by trees in the terrace.

The city’s public works director says residents are still welcome to call in a complaint if they see a problem in their neighborhood. But this new program has a significant benefit.

“With the new program being discussed, you know that at some point somebody is going to be in your neighborhood to check the sidewalks out,” said Steve Grenier.

And that is exactly what Galvin was hoping for when he first started pushing proactive inspections.

“I’m finally feeling like something I saw as an issue in this neighborhood and others is going to be resolved. It’s something that bugged me for a long time. I just think it’s good for everyone.”

The cost for the program will be roughly $300,000 a year. Issues uncovered next summer will be repaired in 2021.