NEW: Poll shows Wisconsinites not too concerned about water quality, need for background checks

Marquette University Law School has released the results of their recent poll Wednesday afternoon with Governor Tony Evers job approval growing and support for universal background checks.

The poll consists of answers from 800 registered Wisconsin voters in all 72 counties.

When asked if voters found Governor Evers favorable, 49% said he was favorable, 35% said he was unfavorable.

Marquette University Law School last did the poll in April which asked about Gov. Evers’ job approval – 47% said they approved, 37% said they disapproved. In the currently poll, voters have increased their approval of Evers’ handling of jobs, 54% of voters approved while 34% disapproved.

Water quality has been a topic of conversation for many throughout Wisconsin including Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin who was recently in the area talking about PFAS’s in area waterways.

Voters were asked about their concerns for the water supply, 21% say they are very concerned but 34% say they are not too concerned.

Communities around Wisconsin continue to tackle lead pipe replacements, voters were asked if they support State aid for lead pipe replacement; 74% say the state should support State aid, 16% say owners should pay while 9% said they don’t know.

In April, voters were asked if Wisconsin is heading in the right or wrong direction, at the time 52% said the state was moving in the right direction, 40% said it was moving in the wrong direction.

This month, voters still believe the state is moving in the right direction with 55%, while 37% said it’s moving in the wrong direction.

Nationally, the topic of stricter gun laws has surfaced after multiple mass shootings from Texas to Ohio. Here in Wisconsin, voters have insurmountable support for universal background checks at 80% with 16% opposing.

The Red Flag law, a way for law enforcement and family members to ask a judge to grant permission to have firearms taken away from people determined to be a threat, has also been a topic of conversation throughout the nation. Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul both support the law as well as may voters in the State. Eighty-one percent support Red Flag laws while 12% oppose.

A new round of tariffs recently began and will hit industries like food, apparel and electronics. Here in Wisconsin, corn and soybeans continue to be affected. When asked if tariffs help or hurt the U.S. economy, 30% say they help, 46% say it hurts.

There are three front- runners in the Democratic Party presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). In the poll, voters say their first choice for Democratic nominee is Joe Biden at 28% followed by Sanders at 20% and Warren at 17%.

In a match up against President Trump, 51% said they would vote for Biden while 42% said they’d vote for Trump and 48% say they’d vote for Sanders and 44% would vote for Trump.

