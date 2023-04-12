GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whitney Park is the only dog park in Green Bay, but that is all about to change as non-profit organization On Broadway is set to open a pop-up dog park.

The organization is currently looking to fundraise for the pop-up park, with a goal of $15,000.

The park would be located at a vacant lot across the street from their building.

On Broadway Marketing Director Brooke Hafs says, “We’ve noticed that there are a lot of people who live and work down here who have dogs, and there’s only one dog park in the city of Green Bay, and that’s just not enough for the amount of people who have pets in this area. It’s a need, and it’s a great way for us to activate a vacant space and create a more walkable and dense downtown.”

Many Green Bay dog owners agree another place for their four-legged friends to run would be a welcome addition to the city.

Donovan Bennett was playing with his dog Augie at Whitney Park when he said, “I’m sure my dog would love it, and I would love to take him somewhere else besides this dog park. The more places to go and different scenery, I’m all for it.”

Allie Thut and her Golden Retriever Cedar live downtown.

Thut says, “I would absolutely love it. Having a place for my dog to run around off leash would be an awesome amenity.”

After raising the funds, On Broadway hopes to break ground before summer. If you would like to support the cause, click here.