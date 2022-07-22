TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Two Rivers teacher was back in Manitowoc County court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

In May, 34-year-old Rebecca Kilps was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student. She is being charged with 3 counts of Sex Assault of Student by School Staff.

According to court records, a victim impact statement was released to the defendant and a new preliminary hearing was requested to further negotiations.

Kilps is scheduled to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 25.