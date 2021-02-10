New Prevea COVID-19 vaccination clinic set to open at UW-Green Bay Marinette campus

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea Health and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are opening a new Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Organizers say the clinic will be located on the UW-Green Bay Marinette Campus at 750 W. Bay Shore St. in Marinette.

According to a release, the vaccination clinic will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all community members eligible for the vaccine under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Currently, that includes frontline health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel, and adults 65 and older.

Organizers say appointments are required for the clinic and availability will depend on the vaccine supply provided by the DHS.

At this time, the clinic is scheduled to open for appointments on Monday, Feb. 22. Staff says it may open earlier depending on the number of vaccines Prevea is allocated by the DHS.

The fasted way to get an appointment is to schedule through your MyPrevea account, which can also be set up at no cost.

If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, Prevea has a toll-free number dedicated to COVID-19 vaccination questions and information at 1-(833)-344-4373.