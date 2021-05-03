New Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center opening in Green Bay on May 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prevea’s newest health center will officially open for patient care on May 10.

The Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center is located about two blocks west of Prevea Health’s partner hospital – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

According to officials, the health center will offer primary and specialty health care services including:

Audiology

Behavioral Care

Ear, Nose and Throat

Endocrinology

Heart Care

Infectious Disease

Internal Medicine

Lab

Mammography

Pediatrics

Surgery

Urology

Women’s Care

X-ray

With this new Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center opening the current Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center at 1715 Dousman Street will permanently close. The new health center is located at 1860 Shawano Avenue.

“Prevea Health has proudly served Green Bay’s West side for 25 years in partnership with HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.

The new building is approximately 80,000 square feet and during the construction process used locally sourced materials, LED lighting and how low-flow plumbing.