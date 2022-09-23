DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — New Pride is happening this weekend at the Brown County Fairgrounds. It’s a chance to celebrate LQBTQ culture and remember how far it’s come here in Wisconsin.

“This is our first two-day event. so Friday, we have 21+ and then Saturday is the all ages, which is the traditional event we’ve had in the past,” said New Pride President Josh Kilgas.

It’s the first time the event has been back after taking two years off for COVID-19. Crews were busy on Friday getting the lights and sound system ready for what’s expected to be a packed weekend.

“There are a series of different things for entertainment, Dave & Buster’s is out here with games, there’s the U-W Green Bay Archives, who will be here sharing our LGBTQ history in northeast Wisconsin,” added Kilgas.

More than 39 non-profit vendors will fill a large area showcasing the work they do here and hoping to have more people get involved and to volunteer.

June is nationally recognized as “Pride Month,” and that’s when most pride events happen, but there’s a reason this event in our area is held during September.

“We compete with bigger cities in the area and we need to have pride all the time, so September turned out to be a really good time for us to do so, and perhaps a reminder it’s not just one month,” explained Kilgas.

That also turns out to be part of the organization’s goal.

“I hope that they realize we our their neighbors, their co-workers, we are part of this community and it’s not this taboo thing and we all can unite around community,” Kilgas said.

To spread the message of love and acceptance and to help others understand what pride events are all about.

DETAILS

Brown County Fairgrounds, 1500 Fort Howard Ave., De Pere

Friday, Sept. 23

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

21+ only

Saturday, Sept. 24

Noon to 10:30 p.m.

Open to all ages

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, including schedule of events, visit New Pride’s website here.



