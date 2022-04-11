GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) formed a partnership that expands transfer opportunities for students.

This new partnership will allow first-time students to begin their bachelor’s degree at NWTC. After completing their two-year program focusing on general studies necessary for the attainment of a Bachelor’s Degree, students can then transfer to UWGB as a junior.

“This is a significant milestone for our community as this partnership provides a seamless pathway for all students, regardless of prior academic performance or financial means, to achieve their academic goals throughout their lifetime,” said NWTC President Jeff Rafn.

UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander speaks to NWTC President Jeff Rafn

UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander and NWTC President Jeff Rafn

According to a release, 50% of NWTC’s transfer students enroll within the University of Wisconsin system and 50% of those students choose UWGB. Now with the partnership, this provides a clear pathway for students to continue to pursue their academic goals through transfer programs.

We are thrilled that we are able to create more robust and direct transfer pathways between our institutions that make sense for students and expand the ecosystem of higher education in Northeast Wisconsin. This progress honors the great education that is happening at the technical colleges in our region and provides equitable transfer from technical college degrees into further education at UW-Green Bay. It provides access and opportunity for more students to expand their education beyond high school. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander

NWTC and UWGB have partnered in creating more than 20 programs to transfer agreements but now through the new transfer program, students have the option of pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in any program without losing credits.

The Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degree programs will open in the coming weeks. If you’re interested in applying, click here.