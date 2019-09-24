New program to help military veterans become airline pilots

A new program in our state would help military veterans become commercial airlines pilots.

It would allow aviation schools to apply for a grant that would help service members pay for school.

The bipartisan American Aviator Act has one goal in mind.

“Assisting our veterans who have served us and our country with the transition back to civilian life,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin).

The only prerequisite is an honorable military record.

And any branch of service is eligible.

“This is particularly focused on veterans who did not actually fly as military pilots,” she said.

If passed, it would divvy up $1,000,000 amongst aviation schools applying for it.

“It opens up the door for those that may not otherwise have the opportunity to get into the field,” said Jared Huss, aeronautics department chair at Fox Valley Technical College. “And right now, the industry needs pilots and needs aircraft technicians.”

A study from Boeing says in the next 20 years, we’ll need 200,000 pilots and 200,000 aircraft technicians.

“After the 21 months of training here, the graduates are able to start flight-instructing and start flying commercially and start getting paid to fly airplanes,” he says.

The American Aviator Act would cover tuition, books, flight costs and everything else needed to navigate flight school

“If that passes, and hopefully it does, we expect the grant to published and put out there where we will be anxiously awaiting the opportunity to apply for that.”

The American Aviator Act will go before the Senate later this fall.