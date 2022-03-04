APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new program will allow Appleton police officers to have more positive interactions with people who have cognitive disabilities like dementia or autism.

For Mike Roharkaste, the benefit of the new program, called Project Safe Response, is obvious.

“My mom suffered from dementia, she would call 9-1-1 thinking she had a heart attack and she was calling them four or five times a day,” said Roharkaste who is the Executive Director of the Fox Valley Memory Project an organization that helps people living with dementia.

Roharkaste said that back then neither he nor law enforcement had the tools to understand how to best respond to what his mother was doing.

In an effort to make sure law enforcement officers and first responders now have these tools, Roharkaste’s Fox Valley Memory Project partnered with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Calumet, Outagamie, and Waupaca Counties to make this Project Safe Response program a reality.

“It’s hugely important because there are lots of families directly impacted by the conditions we talked about and this is a way for them to have peace of mind that emergency responders are going to respond in an appropriate way to their loved ones,” said Appleton Police Department sergeant Carrie Peters.

Those who want to participate in the program can fill out a packet with emergency contacts, medical history, personal information, as well as what behaviors or topics of conversation an individual with a cognitive disability best responds to. The packet also asks for a recent picture of the individual.

Law enforcement officers can refer to this information before going out on a call and use it to have better interactions with individuals with cognitive disabilities.

Peters said that law enforcement officers in Appleton have also undergone ‘purple angel’ training which teaches them how to interact with people with dementia.

“Information on how to gain positive rapport with that person and what their communication abilities are so it helps us best communicate with them and engage them,” said Peters.

“How can we prepare the officers for what they’re walking into before they get into that house,” said Carrie Esselman who is a dementia care specialist for the Aging and Disability Resource Center for Calumet, Outagamie, and Waupaca Counties.

Sergeant Peters tells Local 5 her department responds to a 9-1-1 call involving somebody with a cognitive disability almost every day.

Esselman tells Local 5 the number of dementia patients age 65 and older in the area could double by 2024 and triple by 2030. This is because the number of people looking to retire is quickly rising.

She says signs somebody is living with dementia include wandering and confusion and when interacting with somebody with dementia treat them like a human being, talk directly to them, and stay calm.

“There is support out there for them and the more they are aware of it and open about it and telling people about it the safer it’s going to be and the better that journey is going to be,” said Roharkaste.

To sign up for free for the program, click here. There are also paper copies at the police station.