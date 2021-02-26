New programs, exhibitions on display at the Art Garage explore themes of family and community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local nonprofit is hard at work to bring a mobile art program to the community.

The Art Garage is partnering with Creative Kids Rock to motivate local youth in following their artistic dreams. It’s called the Mobile Artist Program and it’s offering unique artistic projects for those area youth. Through the Mobile Artist, both organizations will motivate youth, families, and various community groups to embrace their individuality to express themselves creatively and follow their artistic dreams without the distress of worrying about the cost.

Creative kits to-go are offered free of cost to underprivileged individuals in the Greater Green Bay and surrounding areas. The program offers unique artistic projects to create while also providing a live virtual workshop to complete the chosen project.

The Art Garage is making way for a few new art exhibits that have a unique spin to them as well. On display now in the front gallery is ‘Shared: A Mother and Daughter Collective by Blair and Jodi Wautlet.’ ‘Shared’ is a collection of abstraction artworks that explores the intimate workings of the artists’ lives. The collection depicts expressions of anger, fear, abandonment and longing as well as comfort, celebration and joy.

‘Shared’ will be having its own artist reception tonight at the Art Garage, starting at 6 until 8. Members of the public are invited to attend and even purchase some of the artwork on display. Half of the sales made from the art will be going back to the Art Garage.

You can find more information by checking out the Art Garage online right here and on Facebook.