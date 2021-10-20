New project hopes to help keep waterways clean for years to come

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Water is launching a new watershed program that will work to keep water clean for years to come.

“Our Great Lakes are just that,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin. “So great, so expansive that sometimes it’s hard to fathom the scope of this resource of national and international significance.”

The Fox River and Green Bay are both constantly battling phosphorous and other sediment entering the waterways. The new project will focus on Dutchman and Ashwaubenon creeks, both areas that are more urban than NEW Water’s previous project on Silver Creek.

“From tourism, to agriculture, to commerce, industries rely on clean water and free and clear waterways to keep businesses moving,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher.

The goal of this project is to implement conservation practices that help improve water quality. That includes reducing things like sediment and runoff.

Things you can do right now include planting a tree or garden, making sure that all your yard waste is picked up, and making sure your storm drain is nice and clear.

NEW Water says more than 6,000 acres of field walks were done in Fall 2019 to identify where NEW Water should focus efforts. They also worked with farmers on things like two-stage ditches, planting cover crops, and rotational grazing.

“We are also working with Oneida Nation and UW-Green Bay on biological and habitat monitoring assessments that will be done annually,” explained Erin Houghton, Program Manager for NEW Water.

Organizers say all these things will help to keep our water spotless and sparkling for generations.