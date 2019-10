DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — A new public art sculpture is being installed in downtown De Pere.

Local artists are creating the soon-to-be sculpture “Nebulous” – a beautiful light show that happens when a star reaches the end of its life and it explodes into a cloud of interstellar dust and gas.

The artists say this sculpture “celebrates this condition of beauty.”

The sculpture is expected to be finished around 1 p.m. Wednesday.