New public preserve promises fun and recreation post covid-19

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV)- Just in time for Earth Day, the Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust has announced that they have purchased property from the Town of Scott for new preservation efforts.

The Wequiock Creek Nature Area is the latest project for the Land Trust. It boasts 73-acres of land that will be used for advancement in education, and recreation for residents. “This land was slated to be residentially developed, so on Earth Day we feel incredibly excited and fortunate that it will now be permanently protected,”-said Debroah Nett, executive director of the Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust.

The new nature area will preserve 1 mile of a 1.9-mile conservation corridor stretching from Wequiock Falls to Point au Sable. It is an area with high cultural significance to several Native American tribes and is the location where French explorer Jean Nicolet first landed.

In the coming months, the Land Trust and it’s partners Town of Scott and UW- Green Bay Cofrin Center for Biodiversity, will restore agricultural fields to native oak savanna and make other careful improvements to create a destination place for visitors.

The land will officially open in September as the Wequiock Creek Natural Area. The hope is that the restrictions on large gatherings due to the covid-19 outbreak will be lifted, so the planned “Land Festival” can proceed as scheduled. To learn more on this, visit http://www.newlt.org