New quarry causing tension in Door County

GARDNER,Wis.(WFRV)- A new rock quarry in the Town of Gardner has some residents concerned about the safety of their drinking water and dust pollution. “I suffer from migraines and the dust will affect my head,” said Grant Wogsland who lives in Gardner with his parents.

A small group of residents joined together to voice their concerns about the impending quarry business that will be in an adjacent field, in a subdivision along Stevenson Pier Road with homes and farmland. “I am worried for my daughter, and if I get up in the middle of the night to get her a glass of water, that water would be contaminated, ” said Amber May.

The land at the center of concern is owned by Scott Franda. His business Franda Mine LLC. received almost all of the necessary permits in order to proceed with a location that he hopes to one day leave to his children. ” I have two sons, and I want to leave them the business when I retire. Before I bought it, I checked with the Township, I checked with zoning, I checked with the State, I checked with the DNR, I checked with everybody,” said Scott Franda. After owning a mining company in the area for 25-years, Franda says that he has done every he can to ensure a safe environment for his neighbors. ” We have a quarry now, and most people don’t even know it’s here. It’s small and has made very little impact to anyone.”

Rachel Cromell, who lives next to the property, says that as home owners they have not heard much from the township leaders. “We feel like there is nothing that can be done to stop this,” said Cromell. The town does not have any zoning regulation or laws. The Town will hold a special town board meeting on October 28th at 6:30 p.m. Late Thursday Mark Stevenson, the Town Chairman, said any issues with the pending quarry will be taken up then. Stevenson declined to comment further. For more information on the town hall meetings, visit https://townofgardner.org/