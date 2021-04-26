New Racial Equity Committee convenes in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an effort to bring racial equity to Brown County there is a new Ad Hoc Committee comprised of three county supervisors and six community members called the Racial Equity Committee.

Amanda Chu, Supervisor, Brown County District 3, said “The idea of the Ad Hoc Committee was kind of in response to the initial request for the supervisors to consider making a declaration that acknowledges that racism is a public health crisis.”

Chu said she thinks the statement itself was powerful but the commitee is an action item so work can be done.

“The final act of this Ad Hoc Committee will be to produce an action plan. So it’s entierly possible that a part of that plan would be to create a permanent committee to continue to work that plan,” said Chu.

The first meeting brought forth an election for chair, vice-chair and secretary and allowed members to share their ideas and visions for the board.

Pooja Bambha-Arora was elected chair of the committee, after the meeting she said, “Jobs, health, housing. And look at all those issues and how we can come up with some sort of policy to inform race, gender equity issues.”

During the meeting members noted that other counties across the state have started to do this work and they could look to them for guidance.

“Pushing the conversation forward in brown county and reaching out to corporates and reaching out to many other non-profits who are doing this diversity, equity, inclusion work in the community,” said Bambha-Arora.

The committee has a goal of meeting once a month to get the ball rolling on ideas to battle the issues they identify.