New rapid forensic testing equipment to be used in gun violence cases in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Crimes involving guns are on the rise in Green Bay and the Police Department is addressing the problem. In his first appearance on Local 5 This Morning’s “Community Update,” Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis discussed a plan to curb gun violence citywide. “Working cases when they happen, collecting every shell casing we find in the city,” said Davis when asked about his approach to handing the issue.

Davis also talked about a new technology the Department is in possession of now, that will help solve crimes. “We recently obtained a piece of equipment from ATF, that allows us to get very rapid forensic testing done on guns and shell casings left at scenes and will allow us to make connections between cases,” said Davis. That equipment is called National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and is on lease from the ATF. The Department is looking to purchase it, in the meantime there will be training for personnel to use it. Green Bay would be the third Department in Wisconsin to use this equipment. Milwaukee and Racine Police Departments are both equipped with NIBIN.

Another way the Department is looking to address the issue, is by getting consultants to assist with analysis. “The Department is in the process of working with the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform to come to Green Bay, to develop an analysis and to understand why the gun violence is occurring in the city of Green Bay,” said Commander Kevin Warych. The official numbers for this year are not out yet, but Warych says they are exceeding last year’s total. “2020 was the worst year we’ve ever seen for the number of shootings in the city of Green Bay. 2021 has so far exceeded 2020,” said Warych.

One of the reasons, the Department believes gun violence is increasing is due to social media posts. “Often what we see is an argument that will start on a social media page and then sparks up a violent encounter between two people and a retaliatory violence after that cycle of violence,” said Davis. There is personnel dedicated to monitoring social media posts at times. “Our goal is to solve problems together. We cannot arrest our way out of gun violence. We have to look at why it’s occurring,” said Warych.