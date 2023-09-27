GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Ernest Health say they have opened a new rehabilitation hospital on the east side of Green Bay.

The new hospital is reportedly Ernest Health’s first location in Wisconsin as well as the first free-standing rehabilitation hospital within a 200-mile radius.

“We’re proud to offer Ernest Health’s nationally recognized level of care and eager to serve northeast Wisconsin. We’re honored to become a part of Green Bay’s outstanding medical community.” Michael Roffelsen, CEO of Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital

According to a release from Ernest Health, the new rehabilitation center will be a 40-bed hospital that will provide specialized rehabilitative care to patients throughout northeastern Wisconsin who are recovering from disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses, or chronic medical conditions.

Officials say this will also include strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, multiple traumas, various neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, amputations, and other medically complex conditions.

Services provided by the hospital are said to include physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; respiratory therapy; dietary services; case management; pharmacy services; social work services; pain management; and more.

Patients and their family members will be able to work with physician-led teams to create individualized plans to maximize recoveries while also using the latest in rehabilitative technology and equipment.

Roffelsen says that incorporating the technology allows them to enhance care for patients while tracking progress, keeping staff safe from injuries, and improving overall efficiency.

Officials with the hospital say it will also feature all private patient rooms that each have its own bathroom and furnishings as a way to provide a comfortable and restful environment for recovery.

There are also outdoor therapy areas and a gym equipped with advanced rehabilitation equipment and natural light to promote a peaceful and healing atmosphere.

The Ernest Health Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital is located at 1110 Kepler Drive and occupies the second and third floors of the Horizon Square building.