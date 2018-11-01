New Report Shows Opioid Prescriptions Decreasing In Wisconsin Video

WISCONSIN - The amount of prescriptions for opioids has gone down by 32% over three years, according to a new report from Wisconsin's Controlled Substances Board.

Part of that trend may be credited to a program implemented in Wisconsin a few years ago that keeps track of controlled substances prescribed to patients, while holding prescribers accountable.

It's called the Wisconsin Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. It keeps track of every controlled substance, like opioids, that a patient is prescribed.

A pharmacist at Smith Pharmacy in Little Chute said he has noticed patients filling less opioid prescriptions over the years.

"You can tell, there's a dramatic decrease in opioid prescriptions," Nic Smith, pharmacist and owner of Smith Pharmacy in Little Chute, said. "The prescription drug monitoring program the state put in place is the biggest reason, in my opinion, because it holds everyone accountable, from the patient to the doctor to the pharmacy, there's a record of everything."

Before the program, doctors and pharmacists couldn't see if a patient had gone around to multiple doctors asking for the same prescriptions. The program closed that loophole.

"You would have no way of knowing if they're going to see other doctors for the same prescription, if they were doing doctor shopping or other pharmacies," Smith said.

Over at Bellin Health in Green Bay, the doctors use the required program, review opioid dosage charts, and compare their prescription rates to other Bellin doctors.

"It's allowed them to talk to each other to say, 'How come I prescribe more than you, or what are you doing, and what alternatives are you using?" Jody Wilmet, senior vice president of quality, clinical support, and redesign said.

While the system has been largely successful at curbing overprescription of opioids, Smith worries that the tradeoff is an increased use of illegal opioids like heroin. He sells Narcan at the pharmacy when customers request it.

"I know heroin use, in talking to law enforcement, heroin use has been on the increase in the area quite dramatically over the last five years," Smith said.